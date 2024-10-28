We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) ending at $22.43, denoting a -1.54% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.
Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 10.17% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 12.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $96.37 million, up 4.15% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $385.29 million, which would represent changes of +21.03% and +6.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Fiverr International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.76.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.