Is Tesco (TSCDY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Tesco (TSCDY - Free Report) . TSCDY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.11, which compares to its industry's average of 28.72. TSCDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.63 and as low as 10.77, with a median of 12.62, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that TSCDY has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TSCDY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.30. Over the last 12 months, TSCDY's PEG has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.37.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Tesco is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TSCDY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


