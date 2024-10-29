We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Carnival (CCL) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.85, which compares to its industry's average of 20.18. Over the past year, CCL's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.38 and as low as 10.05, with a median of 13.45.
Another notable valuation metric for CCL is its P/B ratio of 2.81. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.09. Over the past year, CCL's P/B has been as high as 3.16 and as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.60.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CCL has a P/S ratio of 0.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.19.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that CCL has a P/CF ratio of 6.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CCL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.96. Over the past year, CCL's P/CF has been as high as 24.17 and as low as 5.11, with a median of 6.73.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Carnival is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CCL feels like a great value stock at the moment.