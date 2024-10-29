We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Banco BBVA (BBAR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Banco BBVA is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco BBVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAR's full-year earnings has moved 27% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BBAR has moved about 147.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 19.3% on average. This means that Banco BBVA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 91.9%.
The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial's current year EPS has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Banco BBVA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 65 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10% so far this year, so BBAR is performing better in this area.
Jackson Financial, however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 84-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved +9.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco BBVA and Jackson Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.