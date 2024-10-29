We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Greenbrier Companies is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 135 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, GBX has gained about 38.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 0.1% on average. This means that Greenbrier Companies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Matson (MATX - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Matson's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.2% this year, meaning that GBX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Matson falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #177. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.9%.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Greenbrier Companies and Matson as they could maintain their solid performance.