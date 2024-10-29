We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Anhui Conch Cement (AHCHY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Anhui Conch Cement Co. (AHCHY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Anhui Conch Cement Co. is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Anhui Conch Cement Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHCHY's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that AHCHY has returned about 23.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 21.3%. This means that Anhui Conch Cement Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CRH (CRH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 33.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, CRH's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Anhui Conch Cement Co. belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, so AHCHY is performing better in this area.
CRH, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 27-stock industry is ranked #175. The industry has moved +20.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Anhui Conch Cement Co. and CRH. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.