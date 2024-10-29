Is a Beat in the Cards for Willis Towers This Earnings Season?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ( WTW Quick Quote WTW - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31, before market open. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 7.06%. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Factors at Play
Revenues in the third quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion indicates an increase of 5.2% from the year-ago reported quarter.
Increased project work in North America and strong client retention, new local appointments and the continued expansion of the Global Benefits Management client portfolio in International and Europe are likely to have aided the Organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter. Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from higher levels of Retirement work in North America and Europe. Increased project work in Employee Experience and Work & Rewards are expected to have favored Career revenues. Higher project work in Outsourcing and higher commission and fees from Individual Marketplace are likely to have aided the Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have delivered higher levels of new business activity and strong client retention and renewal increases across all geographies. Expenses in the third quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher incentive costs and salary expense, losses on professional liability claims and higher non-income-related tax expense, increased consulting and compensation costs related to Transformation program. We expect the metric to increase 3.7% to $2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.68, indicating an increase of 19.6% from the year-ago reported figure. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of +2.09%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.73, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Other Stocks to Consider
Some other insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:
Enact Holdings, Inc. ( ACT Quick Quote ACT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.01, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. ACT’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters. Manulife Financial Corp ( MFC Quick Quote MFC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $0.70, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.45%. MFC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters. Sun Life Financial Inc. ( SLF Quick Quote SLF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.25, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5%. SLF’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.
Image: Bigstock
Is a Beat in the Cards for Willis Towers This Earnings Season?
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31, before market open. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 7.06%.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Factors at Play
Revenues in the third quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion indicates an increase of 5.2% from the year-ago reported quarter.
Increased project work in North America and strong client retention, new local appointments and the continued expansion of the Global Benefits Management client portfolio in International and Europe are likely to have aided the Organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter.
Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from higher levels of Retirement work in North America and Europe.
Increased project work in Employee Experience and Work & Rewards are expected to have favored Career revenues.
Higher project work in Outsourcing and higher commission and fees from Individual Marketplace are likely to have aided the Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have delivered higher levels of new business activity and strong client retention and renewal increases across all geographies.
Expenses in the third quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher incentive costs and salary expense, losses on professional liability claims and higher non-income-related tax expense, increased consulting and compensation costs related to Transformation program. We expect the metric to increase 3.7% to $2 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.68, indicating an increase of 19.6% from the year-ago reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of +2.09%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.73, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote
Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +10.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.01, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ACT’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.
Manulife Financial Corp (MFC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $0.70, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.45%.
MFC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.25, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5%.
SLF’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.