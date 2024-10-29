We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Xcel Energy to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.82% in the last reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share and the same for revenues is pinned at $3.97 billion.
Per our proven model, stocks with a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) are likely to beat on earnings. This is not the case here.
At present, Xcel Energy has an Earnings ESP of -0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2. Xcel Energy is not likely to beat estimates this earnings season.
Factors to Consider for XEL
XEL’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from higher demand from data centers, electric vehicle adoption, electric and natural gas customer additions and economic growth in its service region.
The expected increase in operation and maintenance expenses might have offset some of the positives. Courtesy of efficient management of operations, XEL’s natural gas and electric rates are lower than the national average. This has attracted more customers and created fresh demand. The company is expected to have gained from the same.
