We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $80.46, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.
Shares of the medical device maker have appreciated by 0.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.14% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hologic in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $979.28 million, up 3.59% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower. Hologic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Hologic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.18.
Also, we should mention that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.