We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) ending at $25.95, denoting a +1.09% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.47% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking a 60% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.84 billion, up 26.74% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $30.63 billion, indicating changes of -107.69% and +25.64%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 122.22% lower within the past month. At present, Coupang, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.