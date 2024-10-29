Back to top

Brown & Brown (BRO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +2.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brown & Brown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.16 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
  • Revenues- Investment income: $31 million versus $20.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +86.8% change.
  • Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions: $27 million versus $30.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Revenues- Core commissions and fees: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
Shares of Brown & Brown have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

