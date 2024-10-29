Back to top

Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Legget & Platt (LEG - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was -3.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legget & Platt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Change in Organic Sales - Bedding Products: -8% compared to the -10.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products: -6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -4.2%.
  • Change in Organic Sales - Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: -4% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Change in Organic Sales: -6% versus -5.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: $356.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $356.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
  • Trade sales- Specialized Products: $299.90 million versus $316.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
  • Trade sales- Bedding Products: $445.50 million versus $432.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • EBIT- Bedding Products: $25.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.93 million.
  • EBIT- Specialized Products: $24.80 million versus $22.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Specialized Products: $28.60 million compared to the $33.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Bedding Products: $19.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.55 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Furniture, Flooring & Textile ProductsC: $27.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.35 million.
Shares of Legget & Platt have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

