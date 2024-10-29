Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Expedia?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $6.11 a share nine days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 7, 2024.
EXPE has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.2%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $6.11 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.10. Expedia is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
EXPE is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) .
Boot Barn is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on January 29, 2025. BOOT's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.15 a share 92 days from its next earnings release.
For Boot Barn, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 is +2.55%.
EXPE and BOOT's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
