Cinemark to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31 before the opening bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 357.1%.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
How are Estimates for CNK Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, indicating a decline of 8.2% from 61 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $887.2 million. The metric suggests an increase of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.
Factors to Note Ahead of CNK's Q3 Results
Cinemark’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from ongoing momentum in theater attendance, strategic investments in premium offerings and alternative content expansion. The surge in audience interest in recent blockbuster titles, such as Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine, coupled with higher-than-expected summer attendance, is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the third quarter.
Cinemark’s success with premium offerings has translated to record concession and admission sales per customer. With Cinemark XD auditoriums and high-return D-BOX motion seats, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing consumer preference for premium viewing experiences. Additionally, expanded food and beverage offerings — including mobile ordering and self-service options — are contributing to high concession sales. These innovations allow Cinemark to maximize sales even during high-traffic periods and are anticipated to have supported the third quarter top line.
By leveraging data analytics, Cinemark has optimized its pricing strategies to balance customer satisfaction with revenue growth, particularly as it navigates inflationary pressures. The approach is likely to have supported the company in sustaining per-capita gains across concessions and admissions while managing staffing levels based on anticipated attendance volumes.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues from admissions and concessions is pegged at $450 million and $349.3 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 1.4% and 2.8%, respectively.
However, content shortages due to Hollywood strikes, inflationary pressures and competition from streaming platforms are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s performance in the third quarter.
What the Zacks Model Unveils for CNK
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cinemark this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Cinemark has an Earnings ESP of +2.96%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2.
Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings
Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +36.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DKNG is expected to register a 31.2% increase year over year in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 59.5%.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.84% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
CHH is expected to have registered a 5% increase year over year in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 3.4%.
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 9.5% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 16.9%.