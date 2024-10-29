Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) reported $3.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 billion, representing a surprise of -0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stanley Black & Decker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor: $3.26 billion compared to the $3.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $488 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $503.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.5%.
  • Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized: $363 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $311.32 million.
  • Operating profit- Corporate overhead- Normalized: -$67.20 million versus -$52.57 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized: $67.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $61.82 million.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

