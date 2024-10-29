We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Malibu Boats (MBUU) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Malibu Boats (MBUU - Free Report) . MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.70. Over the past year, MBUU's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.41 and as low as 6.87, with a median of 10.38.
Finally, investors should note that MBUU has a P/CF ratio of 12.62. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 28.20. MBUU's P/CF has been as high as 13.53 and as low as 7.37, with a median of 10.76, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Malibu Boats is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MBUU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.