Are Investors Undervaluing Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. (VLRS) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) . VLRS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.58 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.53. Over the past year, VLRS's Forward P/E has been as high as 6,243.17 and as low as -73,021.84, with a median of 10.33.

Another notable valuation metric for VLRS is its P/B ratio of 2.89. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.77. VLRS's P/B has been as high as 6.43 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 3.41, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VLRS has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.42.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VLRS is an impressive value stock right now.


