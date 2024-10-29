We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Royal Gold (RGLD) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Royal Gold (RGLD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Royal Gold is one of 235 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Royal Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGLD's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, RGLD has gained about 24.9% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 1.1%. This means that Royal Gold is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sandstorm Gold (SAND - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Sandstorm Gold's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Royal Gold is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.7% so far this year, so RGLD is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Sandstorm Gold is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Royal Gold and Sandstorm Gold as they could maintain their solid performance.