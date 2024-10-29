We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JOBY's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
Joby Aviation (JOBY - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6 after market close.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The transportation company has an encouraging surprise record. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once. The average beat is 9.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOBY’s soon-to-be-reported quarter earnings has widened to a loss of 20 cents per share from a loss of 19 cents per share in the past 60 days.
Against this backdrop, let’s examine the factors that are likely to have influenced JOBY’s September-quarter performance.
We expect Joby Aviation’s third-quarter bottom-line performance to have been affected by high operating expenses. Elevated research and development costs, and selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have pushed up operating costs.
Heavy investments might have also hindered the company’s prospects. With JOBY focusing on the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space, R&D expenses are likely to have been high. Developing the necessary infrastructure, overcoming regulatory roadblocks and gaining public acceptance are all critical hurdles. Moreover, the cost-intensive nature of eVTOL development seeks additional capital, which can pose challenges for companies like Joby Aviation.
Joby Aviation, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Joby Aviation, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Joby Aviation, Inc. Quote
What Our Model Says About JOBY
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Joby Aviation this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
JOBY has an Earnings ESP of -1.69% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
JOBY’s Zacks Rank
Joby Aviation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat third-quarter 2024 earnings.
Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5 before market open. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company has a disappointing earnings history, having missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and surpassed twice. The average miss is 2.7%.
C.H. Robinson (CHRW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30. The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.80 and a Zacks Rank #3.
C.H. Robinson has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 7.3%.