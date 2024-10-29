Zebra Technologies Corporation ( ZBRA Quick Quote ZBRA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24. The bottom line increased significantly from 87 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. . Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar Total revenues of $1.26 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The top line increased 31.3% year over year, driven by strength in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility and Asset Intelligence & Tracking units. Consolidated organic net sales increased 30.6% year over year. Foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.7% on total revenues. ZBRA’s Segmental Performance
Zebra Technologies Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24. The bottom line increased significantly from 87 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Total revenues of $1.26 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The top line increased 31.3% year over year, driven by strength in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility and Asset Intelligence & Tracking units. Consolidated organic net sales increased 30.6% year over year. Foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.7% on total revenues.
ZBRA’s Segmental Performance
Revenues from the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment rose 26.5% year over year to $410 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $391 million. Organic net sales increased 25.8%. Foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.7% on segmental revenues.
The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues totaled $845 million, up 33.7% year over year. The consensus estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $819 million. Organic net sales increased 33%. Foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.7%.
ZBRA’s Margin Profile
In the third quarter, Zebra Technologies’ cost of sales totaled $642 million, up 21.4% year over year. Total operating expenses decreased 3.9% year over year to $422 million.
The company reported a net income of $137 million against a loss of $15 million in the year-ago period.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Zebra Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $676 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $137 million at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt totaled $2.08 billion compared with $2.05 billion at the end of December 2023.
In the first nine months of 2024, Zebra Technologies generated net cash of $707 million in operating activities against $145 million cash used in the year-ago period. The company incurred a capital expenditure of $41 million in the same time frame. Free cash inflow amounted to $665.9 million against free cash outflow of $193 million in the year-ago period.
ZBRA’s Guidance
For the fourth quarter, Zebra Technologies expects net sales to increase in the band of 28-31% year over year. Foreign-currency translation is anticipated to have a favorable impact of 1%.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 22% in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the band of $3.80-$4.00. The effective tax rate is expected to be 17%.
For 2024, it expects free cash flow to be at least $850 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ZBRA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 133.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has remained stable.
Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. IR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Ingersoll-Rand’s 2024 earnings has inched up 0.6%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has increased 0.3%.