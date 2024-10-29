Will Keysight's Collaboration With ADI Benefit the Stock?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) has joined forces with Analog Devices, Inc. ( ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) to develop a robust testing solution for Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL2) devices. This partnership aims to establish effective Physical Medium Attachment (PMA) testing techniques and functionalities tailored for the GMSL2 interface, which helps engineers, designers and manufacturers enhance product quality and safety for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). High-speed serializer/deserializer (SerDes) technology plays a vital role in transmitting data streams for in-vehicle audio, video and communication systems. With the growing number of vehicle cameras and displays, the need for automotive SerDes communication has surged. The rising demand for high-resolution cameras and radar in ADAS drives the need for higher data rates and bandwidth. GMSL technology steps in as a vital solution, enabling rapid data transmission for connected vehicles. To further support this growing need, Keysight has introduced GMSL2 transmit and channel tests within its software solutions. This innovation streamlines the testing and debugging of complex multi-gigabit GMSL designs, allowing the automotive industry to validate graphics devices more effectively and efficiently. Companies can also explore a new forward and reverse transmit eye mask feature at the Keysight booth during electronica 2024, scheduled for Nov. 12 to 15. Keysight and Analog Devices have established a robust partnership in areas such as ORAN, Phased Array technology and 6G. Their joint efforts focus on creating and validating testing methods, streamlining the process to expedite market readiness and assist in product development. Keysight highlighted that the recent collaboration is a crucial step in the “standardization and validation” of GMSL2 test methodologies, enhancing the safety of automotive systems. KEYS Focuses on Strategic Collaborations
Keysight is expanding its business through collaborations with established sector players.
Recently it partnered with Siemens EDA to empower engineers to design wireless and defense systems efficiently and precisely. The collaboration combines Keysight’s Advanced Design System (ADS) and Siemens’ Xpedition Enterprise suite of electronic design automation (EDA) tools, creating a powerful co-design platform. The same month, the company announced a collaboration with Pegatron 5G to enhance the testing and validation of advanced energy-saving features in the latter’s Open Radio Unit (O-RU). It also teamed up with AI-RAN Alliance, aiming to advance artificial intelligence (AI) technology and innovations in radio access networks (RAN). These partnerships are poised to play a crucial role in augmenting Keysight’s portfolio and boosting revenue performance in the future. KEYS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
KEYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 30.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 29.8%.
sub-industry's growth of 29.8%.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Cirrus Logic, Inc. ( CRUS Quick Quote CRUS - Free Report) and BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) . BB presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas CRUS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Double-digit year-over-year revenue growth across Cybersecurity and IoT businesses is boosting Blackberry’s performance. It delivered an earnings surprise of 131.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, BB pulled off an earnings surprise of 100%. Cirrus Logic’s performance is driven by increasing shipments in the smartphone market. Steady momentum in the laptop market and standout next-generation flagship smartphone design cushion the top line. CRUS delivered an earnings surprise of 56.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Will Keysight's Collaboration With ADI Benefit the Stock?
