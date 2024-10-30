We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Surges 10.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.6% higher at $43.87. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.6% gain over the past four weeks.
The sudden soaring of the stock price can be attributed to positive investor expectations regarding the financial performance of Tarsus’ only marketed product in the United States, Xdemvy, approved for demodex blepharitis. The company is also looking to expand the drug’s label to include the treatment of meibomian gland disease. Apart from Xdemvy, the company’s clinical pipeline contains other promising candidates, like TP-04 and TP-05, being developed for papulopustular rosacea and Lyme disease prevention, respectively.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.90 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%. Revenues are expected to be $42.18 million, up 2155.6% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TARS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
