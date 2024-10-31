We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VCTR or TPG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Financial - Investment Management stocks are likely familiar with Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) and TPG Inc. (TPG - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Victory Capital Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while TPG Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that VCTR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
VCTR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.69, while TPG has a forward P/E of 34.96. We also note that VCTR has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08.
Another notable valuation metric for VCTR is its P/B ratio of 3.53. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TPG has a P/B of 7.55.
These metrics, and several others, help VCTR earn a Value grade of B, while TPG has been given a Value grade of F.
VCTR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TPG, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VCTR is the superior option right now.