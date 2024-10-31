We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NMIH vs. CB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both NMI Holdings (NMIH - Free Report) and Chubb (CB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
NMI Holdings and Chubb are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NMIH likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CB has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
NMIH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.64, while CB has a forward P/E of 13.49. We also note that NMIH has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.97.
Another notable valuation metric for NMIH is its P/B ratio of 1.51. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CB has a P/B of 1.80.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NMIH's Value grade of B and CB's Value grade of C.
NMIH has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CB, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NMIH is the superior option right now.