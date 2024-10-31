Automatic Data Processing Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) has reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.3 beat the consensus estimate by 5.9% and increased 12% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The ADP stock has gained 25.7% year to date, outperforming the 21.8% rally of the
industry it belongs to and the 23.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite. YTD Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research ADP’s Segmental Results
Employer Services’ revenues of $3.3 billion increased 7% on a reported basis and 7% at constant currency, beating our estimate of $3.2 billion. Pays per control increased 2% from the year-ago quarter.
PEO Services’ revenues rose 7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.6 billion and surpassed our projection of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 737,000, gaining 3% from the year-ago quarter.
Interest on funds held for clients grew 26% from the year-ago quarter to $253 million and outpaced our estimate of $252 million. ADP’s average client funds balance rose 5% to $32.8 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 50 basis points to 3.1%.
Automatic Data Processing’s Margins
Adjusted EBIT rose 13% on a year-over-year basis to $1.2 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin grew 130 basis points (bps) to 25.5%.
The margin of Employer Services increased by 200 bps, while PEO Services decreased by 80 bps.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of ADP
ADP exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion compared with $2.9 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt of $3 billion was flat with the preceding quarter.
The company generated $824.4 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter.
Automatic Data Processing’s FY25 Outlook
For fiscal 2025, ADP has updated its guidance for revenue growth to 6-7% from the 5-6% rise mentioned in the previous quarter. The adjusted EPS growth guidance is lowered to 7-9% from the 8-10% stated in the previous quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be 23%. The adjusted EBIT margin is reduced to 30-50 bps from the 60-80 bps provided in the preceding quarter.
Automatic Data Processing has updated its guidance for Employer Services revenue growth to 6-7% from the 5-6% rise mentioned in the previous quarter. The guidance for PEO Services’ revenue growth is updated to 5-6% from the 4-6% provided in the preceding quarter.
ADP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Earnings Snapshot of ADP's Peers Fiserv, Inc. ( FI Quick Quote FI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.3 from non-recurring items) of $2.3 beat the consensus mark by 2.2% and gained 17.4% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but rose a tad on a year-over-year basis.
Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX Quick Quote PAYX - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
PAYX’s earnings of $1.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Image: Bigstock
Automatic Data Processing Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) has reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.3 beat the consensus estimate by 5.9% and increased 12% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The ADP stock has gained 25.7% year to date, outperforming the 21.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 23.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
YTD Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ADP’s Segmental Results
Employer Services’ revenues of $3.3 billion increased 7% on a reported basis and 7% at constant currency, beating our estimate of $3.2 billion. Pays per control increased 2% from the year-ago quarter.
PEO Services’ revenues rose 7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.6 billion and surpassed our projection of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 737,000, gaining 3% from the year-ago quarter.
Interest on funds held for clients grew 26% from the year-ago quarter to $253 million and outpaced our estimate of $252 million. ADP’s average client funds balance rose 5% to $32.8 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 50 basis points to 3.1%.
Automatic Data Processing’s Margins
Adjusted EBIT rose 13% on a year-over-year basis to $1.2 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin grew 130 basis points (bps) to 25.5%.
The margin of Employer Services increased by 200 bps, while PEO Services decreased by 80 bps.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of ADP
ADP exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion compared with $2.9 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt of $3 billion was flat with the preceding quarter.
The company generated $824.4 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter.
Automatic Data Processing’s FY25 Outlook
For fiscal 2025, ADP has updated its guidance for revenue growth to 6-7% from the 5-6% rise mentioned in the previous quarter. The adjusted EPS growth guidance is lowered to 7-9% from the 8-10% stated in the previous quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be 23%. The adjusted EBIT margin is reduced to 30-50 bps from the 60-80 bps provided in the preceding quarter.
Automatic Data Processing has updated its guidance for Employer Services revenue growth to 6-7% from the 5-6% rise mentioned in the previous quarter. The guidance for PEO Services’ revenue growth is updated to 5-6% from the 4-6% provided in the preceding quarter.
ADP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of ADP's Peers
Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.3 from non-recurring items) of $2.3 beat the consensus mark by 2.2% and gained 17.4% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but rose a tad on a year-over-year basis.
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
PAYX’s earnings of $1.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.