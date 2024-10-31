We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) reached $26.54, with a -0.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction company had gained 0.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tutor Perini in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.78, reflecting a 150.7% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.13 billion, indicating a 6.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.17 per share and a revenue of $4.5 billion, signifying shifts of +64.55% and +16.06%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 189.29% lower. As of now, Tutor Perini holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.