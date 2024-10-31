Back to top

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) reported revenue of $637 million, up 36.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $661.21 million, representing a surprise of -3.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Robinhood Markets performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Transaction-based revenues: $319 million versus $324.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $44 million versus $41.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.9% change.
  • Revenues- Net interest revenues: $274 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $291.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
Shares of Robinhood Markets have returned +25.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

