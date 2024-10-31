Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) is a water heating and treatment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) is an aerospace aftermarket services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR - Free Report) is a semiconductor outsourcing company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


