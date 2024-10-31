Back to top

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Fidelity Advisor New Insights A

(FNIAX - Free Report) . FNIAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.36%.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund B

(LEXCX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0% management fee. LEXCX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. LEXCX, with annual returns of 13.31% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Nationwide Geneva Small Cap Growth R6

(NWKCX - Free Report) : 0.83% expense ratio and 0.77% management fee. NWKCX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With a five-year annual return of 10.53%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


