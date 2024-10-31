We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has RENISHAW PLC 20 (RNSHF) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is RENISHAW PLC 20 (RNSHF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
RENISHAW PLC 20 is one of 312 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RENISHAW PLC 20 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNSHF's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, RNSHF has returned 20.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 16.8% on average. As we can see, RENISHAW PLC 20 is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Republic Services' current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, RENISHAW PLC 20 is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 167 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.1% so far this year, so RNSHF is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Republic Services falls under the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to RENISHAW PLC 20 and Republic Services as they could maintain their solid performance.