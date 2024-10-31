Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL Quick Quote XEL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.25 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 3.1%. However, the bottom line increased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.23. It reported GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share in the third quarter compared with $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Total Revenues of XEL
XEL Misses Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Plans to Invest $45B
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.25 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 3.1%. However, the bottom line increased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.23.
It reported GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share in the third quarter compared with $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues of XEL
The company’s revenues of $3.65 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion by 8.1%. The figure declined 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.66 billion.
XEL’s Segmental Results
Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $3.39 billion, up 0.2% from $3.38 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment declined 2.4% to $0.24 billion from $0.25 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Other: This segment’s revenues were $12 million compared with $30 million in the prior year quarter.
Highlights of XEL’s Q3 Release
Total operating expenses declined 0.5% year over year to $2.73 billion. This can be attributed to lower electric fuel and purchased power costs and the cost of natural gas sold and transported.
Operating income decreased 0.4% year over year to $911 million.
Total interest charges and financing costs rose 21.2% to $326 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $269 million.
In the reported quarter, Xcel Energy registered 1.3% growth in electric customer volume and a 1.1% increase in natural gas customer volume. In the same time frame, natural gas sales increased 0.1% from the year-ago period and electric sales volume increased 0.2%.
Guidance of XEL
Xcel Energy reaffirmed 2024 earnings per share in the range of $3.50- $3.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.55, in line with the midpoint of the guided range. The company declared 2025 earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.85.
XEL estimates retail electric sales to increase 1% in 2024, while natural gas sales volumes are anticipated to decline 1% from the year-ago level.
Xcel Energy plans to invest $45 billion in 2025-2029 to further strengthen its infrastructure.
XEL’s Zacks Rank
XEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 5.1%.
NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.12%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.05% in the last four quarters.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $2.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 by 18.7%.
DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.2%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.89% in the last four quarters.
CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%.
CNP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.12%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.76% in the last four quarters.