Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Customers Bancorp (CUBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.1 million, down 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $2.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.64 million, representing a surprise of -13.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Customers Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 54%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus 3.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $20.69 billion compared to the $20.72 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $8.56 million versus $21.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $2.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.05 million.
  • Net interest income tax equivalent: $158.94 million versus $171.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage warehouse transactional fees: $1.09 million compared to the $1.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $158.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $171.52 million.
  • Commercial lease income: $10.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.06 million.
  • Loan fees: $8.01 million versus $5.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other Non Interest Income: $1.87 million versus $1.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Customers Bancorp have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

