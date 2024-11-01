Back to top

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB - Free Report) reported $609.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $605.29 million, representing a surprise of +0.63%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dun & Bradstreet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America: $609.10 million compared to the $433.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- North America- Finance & Risk: $237.70 million versus $240.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Revenue- International: $176.60 million compared to the $173.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- International- Finance & Risk: $121.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
  • Revenue- International- Sales & Marketing: $55 million versus $54.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Revenue- North America- Sales & Marketing: $237.70 million versus $192.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.
  • Revenue- Sales & Marketing: $249.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $246.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Revenue- Finance & Risk: $359.30 million compared to the $359.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

