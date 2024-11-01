We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Fair Isaac (FICO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $6.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 31.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $454.78 million, exhibiting an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fair Isaac metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' will reach $184.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Scores' will reach $248.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Professional Services' will likely reach $23.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
