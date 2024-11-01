Back to top

Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion, representing a surprise of +1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic: $1.17 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International: $267.70 million compared to the $262.50 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Specialty Products Division: $72.10 million versus $73.81 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products: $637.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $657.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products: $533.40 million versus $500.45 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
Shares of Church & Dwight have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

