Are Investors Undervaluing Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG - Free Report) . SHG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.73, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.06. Over the past 52 weeks, SHG's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.79 and as low as 3.67, with a median of 5.32.
We also note that SHG holds a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SHG's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.70. SHG's PEG has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.68, all within the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SHG has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.2.
Finally, investors should note that SHG has a P/CF ratio of 4.72. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. SHG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.93. Over the past year, SHG's P/CF has been as high as 5.19 and as low as 3.34, with a median of 4.05.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Shinhan Financial Group Co's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SHG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.