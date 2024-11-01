We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Chubb Limited (CB) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chubb (CB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Chubb is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CB has gained about 25% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 18.6% on average. This shows that Chubb is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.4%.
In Bank7's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Chubb belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.6% so far this year, meaning that CB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Bank7 falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 55 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Chubb and Bank7 as they could maintain their solid performance.