We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Adtalem Global Education is one of 270 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ATGE has moved about 37.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 5.5%. This means that Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Mattel (MAT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.9%.
For Mattel, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.2% so far this year, meaning that ATGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Mattel, however, belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved +8.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Adtalem Global Education and Mattel as they attempt to continue their solid performance.