Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CMG has returned about 21.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 19.6%. This shows that Chipotle Mexican Grill is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) . The stock is up 32% year-to-date.

For Cheesecake Factory, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chipotle Mexican Grill belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, so CMG is performing better in this area. Cheesecake Factory is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Chipotle Mexican Grill and Cheesecake Factory as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


