CTSH vs. WIT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Business - Software Services stocks are likely familiar with Cognizant (CTSH - Free Report) and Wipro Limited (WIT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Cognizant and Wipro Limited are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CTSH is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CTSH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.11, while WIT has a forward P/E of 24.22. We also note that CTSH has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WIT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.38.
Another notable valuation metric for CTSH is its P/B ratio of 2.56. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WIT has a P/B of 3.46.
Based on these metrics and many more, CTSH holds a Value grade of B, while WIT has a Value grade of C.
CTSH has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than WIT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CTSH is the superior option right now.