Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Nov 4, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation ((XOM - Free Report) ) declined 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 revenues of $90.02 billion for the quarter ended September 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.5 billion. 
  • Chevron Corporation’s ((CVX - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.9% after the company reported adjusted third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $2.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47.
  • Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. ((CAH - Free Report) ) jumped 7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share.
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s ((CHD - Free Report) ) shares gained 4.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.79 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples medical oil-energy