We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Audioeye (AEYE) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AudioEye is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AEYE has moved about 295.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AudioEye is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 67.4%.
In Arista Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 145 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.5% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Arista Networks, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +59.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AudioEye and Arista Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.