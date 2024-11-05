We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Bioventus (BVS) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bioventus (BVS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bioventus is one of 1024 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bioventus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVS' full-year earnings has moved 48.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BVS has returned 157.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.8%. This shows that Bioventus is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.2%.
In Catalyst Pharmaceutical's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bioventus belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.7% so far this year, so BVS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is also part of the same industry.
Bioventus and Catalyst Pharmaceutical could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.