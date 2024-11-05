We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VTEX to Report Q3 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
VTEX (VTEX - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5.
It expects third-quarter 2024 revenues between $56 million and $57 million, indicating 18-20% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been steady at 2 cents per share over the past 30 days. VTEX reported a loss of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $57.08 million, indicating an increase of 12.73% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:
Factors to Consider
VTEX’s third-quarter 2024 results are expected to benefit from an expanding clientele across international markets, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Portugal.
Subscription revenues are expected to have grown in the third quarter, driven by an expanding clientele. In second-quarter 2024, subscription revenues increased 18.1% on a reported basis and 21.9% on a forex-neutral basis to $54 million.
Gross Merchandise Value increased 19.4% on a forex-neutral basis to $4.44 billion in second-quarter 2024. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
The launch of a new version of the VTEX sales app that helps sales representatives identify consumers and access their complete online profile and purchase history with the brand is a notable development.
However, a challenging macroeconomic condition is expected to hurt VTEX’s growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.
VTEX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
