Should You Buy, Sell or Hold CSGS Stock Before Q3 Earnings Release?
CSG Systems International (CSGS - Free Report) is set to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.08 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, suggesting 17.39% year-over-year growth.
The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $277.98 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.29%.
CSG Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.66%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the company prior to this announcement:
Factors to Note
CSGS has been expanding SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions to major global clients including, MTN, Charter, Claro Brasil and Lyse in Norway. New and expanded contracts with telecom providers like Telenor Denmark, One New Zealand, Mascom Botswana and Zain Sudan are likely to have significantly contributed to CSGS’s top-line growth.
CSG Systems’ longstanding partnerships with key clients like Telstra and Comcast remain robust and are anticipated to have led to stronger revenue retention in the third quarter of 2024.
CSG Systems has been rapidly broadening into non-telecom verticals. Expanding relationships with clients outside the telecommunications sector, like NRC Health, enables the company to further diversify its revenue base and tap into high-growth sector like healthcare.
CSG’s cloud-native SaaS Ascendon platform has also been adopted by Formula One and other major content providers to monetize their media and digital content.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
CSG Systems has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
