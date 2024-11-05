Broadridge Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ( BR Quick Quote BR - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 5.2%.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.48 billion, which indicates a 3.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by internal growth and new businesses, higher equity proxy activity and an increase in postage rate.
Our estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is $1.06 billion, which suggests a 3.4% year-over-year increase. Our estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is $415.1 million, which indicates a 3.1% year-over-year increase.
The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1 per share, which suggests a year-over-year decrease of 8.3%. We expect weak operating performance in the quarter, weighing the bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Here are a few stocks from the broader
Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season. BlackSky Technology ( BKSY Quick Quote BKSY - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $26.9 million, indicating growth of 26.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 61 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 96 cents per share. BKSY surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, met in one instance, and missed once, with an average beat of 10.1%.
BKSY has an Earnings ESP of +29.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.
Corpay, Inc. ( CPAY Quick Quote CPAY - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating an increase of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $5 per share, suggesting a 10.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CPAY beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, met in one instance, and missed once, with an average beat of 0.2%.
CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.
