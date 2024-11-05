We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
China Stocks Heat Up: Time to Invest?
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Amanda Rebello, Managing Director and Head of Xtrackers Sales at DWS Group, about investing in China.
China's economy has been facing challenges recently. According to WSJ, there are as many as 90 million empty housing units in the country, while the population continues to decline. Additionally, youth unemployment is on the rise.
In response, Chinese authorities recently introduced a major stimulus package after three years of limited support, sparking an impressive rally in Chinese stocks and in sectors with high exposure to China, including copper, mining companies, casinos, luxury goods makers, and European automakers.
Since then, stocks have slipped, and it appears that investors are uncertain whether these measures will be enough to prevent the economy from falling into a deflationary spiral. Can the recent rally sustain itself?
Some well-known, widely held U.S. companies, including Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA), have significant exposure to China. So, what’s the bull case for investing in China ETFs?
We also discuss the implications of the U.S. election, as Trump plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods by at least 60%. The Biden administration has also imposed strict limitations on China’s access to advanced American technology.
The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR - Free Report) tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.
The Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC - Free Report) holds developed market equities in sectors vital to U.S. national security. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) are its top holdings.
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB - Free Report) provides exposure to Chinese internet companies listed on Hong Kong or U.S. exchanges.
The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI - Free Report) offers exposure to multiple classes of Chinese equities available to international investors, such as H-shares, B-shares, Red-chips, P-chips, and foreign listings.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.