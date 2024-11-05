We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed at $24.84, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 23.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $91.01 million, up 24.28% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.53 per share and revenue of $383.04 million. These totals would mark changes of -12.77% and +27.86%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% increase. C3.ai, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.