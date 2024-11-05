We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Griffon (GFF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Griffon (GFF - Free Report) reached $63.53, with a +0.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.
Shares of the garage door and building products maker have depreciated by 8.47% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.73% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Griffon in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.21, reflecting a 1.68% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $642 million, indicating a 0.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Griffon is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Griffon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.