We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BellRing Brands (BRBR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
BellRing Brands (BRBR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $67.52, demonstrating a +1.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.
The nutritional supplements company's stock has climbed by 7.36% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.
The upcoming earnings release of BellRing Brands will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 18, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 19.51% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $540.84 million, up 14.44% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.3% upward. At present, BellRing Brands boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, BellRing Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.76 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that BRBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Products industry stood at 1.88 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.